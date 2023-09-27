New Brookside Library Location Case To Go To Court

The Tulsa Board of Adjustment did not vote Tuesday on what would usually be a routine approval. The board tabled a vote on a new library because a judge said they had to.

The Brookside library is one of the smallest in the Tulsa system, and the library commission wants to build a new one a block away, behind that school.

But some neighbors don't want it there and believe an initial vote to approve it was illegal.

The Tulsa Board of Adjustment did not vote Tuesday on what would usually be a routine approval. The board tabled a vote on a new library because a judge said they had to.

The library commission needs board approval to build a new Brookside Branch.

It's planned for a site on the grounds of the old Wright Elementary, taking up part of the playground for what's now Collegiate Hall Charter School.

The opposition is led by a neighbor, Kelsey Royce.

“This proposal is completely in violation of statute, the public trust,” Royce said.

The new location isn't far from the old one, but some neighbors worry they'll lose green space, have more traffic, and be closer to the clientele of the library.

“We also believe we have to consider the service the public library does for the public, which is serve everyone without discrimination, including felons, and I think there is a huge concern without regard to the safety of children,” said Royce.

None of that made it to court.

The judge agreed to hear arguments that board member Whitney Stauffer had a conflict of interest that should have kept her from voting.

While the case goes to court, the new library is on hold.

“This is absolutely our right to due process, to have a hearing before a fair and impartial body,” Royce said.

The attorney for the library, Lou Reynolds, hasn't commented on the delayed vote.

The library commission already has a $5 million donation to start construction as part of a plan to replace four of the older, smaller branches in the system.

The case will go to court in a month.