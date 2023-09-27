City Of Tulsa Proposes Low Barrier Shelter Amid Rise In Homelessness

The City of Tulsa is working on ways to address homelessness. The city is asking organizations for proposals to operate a shelter and a new case management program.

-

The City of Tulsa is working on ways to address homelessness. Tulsa has released requests for proposals for a low-barrier shelter, case management program.

Organizations can submit proposals either individually or partner with other organizations to potentially operate one of these low-barrier shelters.

The city said the goal of the program is to resolve the root cause of each person's homelessness and help find permanent housing for them.

The mayor's office said homelessness has increased over the years. The city hopes the new low barrier shelter helps people find housing.

What is low barrier shelter?

Low barrier means the shelter will not have many requirements to get in. The people staying there won't need an I.D. and would be allowed to bring in a pet.

However, people will have to be referred into these shelters either by other shelters or even law enforcement.

This shelter will also provide respite care for people coming out of hospitals who might not have a place to go.

Tulsa's Housing Policy Director, Travis Hulse, said a temporary place to stay helps people get back on track to find a more permanent housing solution down the road.

"Hopefully somebody comes in and they are able to stabilize and get the help and support that they need, and be able to move as really a transitional facility into something more permanent. The low barrier shelter is not intended to be a long-term permanent solution," said Hulse.

Hulse said the city will partner with organizations to cover expenses for both operations and potential leasing of the shelter for the first year.

Organizations can submit sealed proposals to the Office of the City Clerk until October 25.