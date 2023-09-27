Organist To Perform Free Concert At First Presbyterian Church In Tulsa

An organist at First Presbyterian Church is nearing his golden anniversary. To mark the milestone, the church is hosting a free concert.

News On 6

The organist at First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa is being honored for playing for his congregation for half a century.

Ron Pearson was just 14 years old when he took a seat at the organ bench at his church in Minnesota.

"My home church needed an organist and my mother, as mothers tend to do, volunteered me," he said. "I plopped down on the organ bench and did the best I could at first."

He had a natural talent and went on to study the instrument at the University of Michigan.

After completing his master's degree in 1974, Pearson was presented with a job opportunity.

"I got a call from my organ teacher who said that a friend of his in Tulsa, Oklahoma had just called and the church where he serves as choir director had an organist vacancy would I be interested," he said.

Six weeks into his new role Pearson presented his first organ concert - which became an annual tradition for the church. On Sunday, October 8th at 4 p.m. Pearson will perform at his 50th organ concert in the First Presbyterian Church sanctuary.

Pastor James D. Miller said his talent coupled with the knowledge he has of the instrument sets Pearson apart.

"I immediately knew that I had met a person who loved the craft and was dedicated to the competence required to play an instrument like that one," he continued saying, "It did not take long before I realized that he was a humble genius on the console."

Pearson continues to captivate audience after audience with his music, but he will tell you he is no master of the keys.

"It is hard work," he said. "The music is not easy, but it is like any discipline, it has got to be pursued well with diligence to achieve success."

His congregation, however, says otherwise.

"I find that there is no more commanding instrument in worship than what Ron brings to life every time we gather here," said Miller.

His organ bench, in a nearly hundred-year-old building, is where Pearson makes a lasting impact simply by doing what he loves - playing the organ. The church invites the community to witness his talent firsthand at the free concert on October 8th. The University of Tulsa Chamber Orchestra will also be performing with Pearson.

First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa is located downtown at 709 South Boston Ave.