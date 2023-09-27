Aladdin Takes Flight At The Tulsa PAC

Disney's Broadway Musical 'Aladdin' features all the songs you know and love and some you may have never heard before. Aladdin himself, Adi Roy joined News On 6 to talk about bringing this show to the Tulsa PAC.

Wednesday, September 27th 2023, 4:50 pm

By: News On 6


It's a whole new world at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center where one lamp and a genie can make anything happen.

Disney's Broadway Musical 'Aladdin' features all the songs you know and love and some you may have never heard before. Aladdin himself, Adi Roy joined News On 6 to talk about bringing this show to the Tulsa PAC.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 27th, 2023

March 20th, 2023

March 20th, 2023

March 16th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 28th, 2023

September 28th, 2023

September 28th, 2023

September 28th, 2023