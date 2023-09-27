Aladdin Takes Flight At The Tulsa PAC

Disney's Broadway Musical 'Aladdin' features all the songs you know and love and some you may have never heard before. Aladdin himself, Adi Roy joined News On 6 to talk about bringing this show to the Tulsa PAC.

By: News On 6

It's a whole new world at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center where one lamp and a genie can make anything happen.

