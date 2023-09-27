Cori Brown was a wrestler and a football player, and his family believes somebody knows what happened to him.

'He Was Made For Big Things': Heartbroken Muskogee Mother Seeks Justice For Slain Son

-

A Muskogee mother is desperate for answers after her 16-year-old son was shot and killed earlier this month.

Christy Brown said her son Coriyon was a light and could talk to anybody.

Image Provided By: Christy Brown

She said the time with him was the best 16 years of her life.

Christy Brown said her youngest son, Coriyon Brown, was made for big things– and even as a child, he was always moving.

“He kept me busy, and I can’t thank God enough for him," she said. "That little busybody-- he would not sit down.”

Cori played all kinds of sports: basketball and football, and he especially loved wrestling.

Christy said everything changed on September 7th, when Cori was shot and killed.

“I was crying and talking to God and my son. Like baby, I’m sorry. I love you," she said. "That was the best 16 years of my life.”

She said she doesn't know what led up to the violence-- all she knows is Cori was hanging out with some people, and they clearly didn’t have good intentions.

"He didn't know that was his last, the whole time something else was going on.”

Now, Cori's smiling face is the centerpiece of her living room.

"I just see him smiling and wrestling and being Coriyon."

She is grateful for all these beautiful memories to appreciate.

“I have so many memories of that young man, I would rather watch him than anything.”

She said she will make sure to be Cori's voice so he is not forgotten; a young man who touched so many lives in his short time.

“He was my perfect little man, perfect little man," she said.

Christy said she hopes to see an arrest happen quickly.

Muskogee police said this case is still open, and they’re actively investigating.