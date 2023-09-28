'My Brother's Keeper': Support Program For Boys In Tulsa

Thursday, September 28th 2023, 10:12 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Former President Barack Obama launched a nationwide alliance called "My Brother's Keeper" in 2014.

It's a call to action to help build safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color.

CLICK HERE to learn more about My Brother's Keeper.
