'My Brother's Keeper': Support Program For Boys In Tulsa

Thursday, September 28th 2023, 10:12 am
Former President Barack Obama launched a nationwide alliance called "My Brother's Keeper" in 2014.
It's a call to action to help build safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color.
BerThaddaeus Bailey is the Managing Director for My Brother's Keeper - Tulsa.
He joined us at 9 in the morning on Thursday to talk more about the program.
CLICK HERE to learn more about My Brother's Keeper.
