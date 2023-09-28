BerThaddaeus Bailey is the Managing Director for My Brother's Keeper - Tulsa. He joined us at 9 in the morning on Thursday to talk more about the program.

'My Brother's Keeper': Support Program For Boys In Tulsa

Former President Barack Obama launched a nationwide alliance called "My Brother's Keeper" in 2014.

It's a call to action to help build safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color.

BerThaddaeus Bailey is the Managing Director for My Brother's Keeper - Tulsa.

He joined us at 9 in the morning on Thursday to talk more about the program.

CLICK HERE to learn more about My Brother's Keeper.