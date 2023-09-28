A highlight of the Tulsa State Fair is all of the unique foods and drinks you can experience. Each year new items are added. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at 9 a.m. on Thursday to try a few.

New Unique Food And Drinks Available At The Tulsa State Fair

A highlight of the Tulsa State Fair is the wide variety of foods - often fried, or on a stick - with eye-catching names.

This year there are more than 30 new creations to try, like the Hot Cheeto Burger, Barbie Lemonade, Fruity Pebble Flurrie, and Spamalulu Pizza. Top Notch Concessions, the creators behind the Hot Cheeto Burger, stop at fairs all over the country and are constantly coming up with new ideas.

"It just keeps you relevant in the fairgoer's minds. If you have something new every year to offer, you stay popular," said Josh Stremme.

He said they noticed the popularity of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and started experimenting with them.

"We started out about six years ago putting it on a pizza and then we thought what the next thing would be, so we went to a corndog and then we went to a burger," Stremmel said. "It is a quarter pound beef patty and then we put cheddar cheese and Flamin' Hot Cheetos and then if they want pickles, we will add pickles to it."

Those who dare to try it seem to like the unusual combination.

"If the past fairs have been any indication, it will be really popular," he said.

A popular movie is the inspiration behind Maverick Concepts' newest drink the Barbie Lemonade.

"I was just like why not a pink lemonade, something inspired by Barbie," said Maria Palafox. "We got the stickers, we added some strawberries into it, some flowers, some lemon, make it look pretty. It is good for pictures."

She adds the souvenir cup the lemonade comes in and also helps make it a top seller.

"It is really refreshing, so during this hot weather it is something you will want to come to get and yes we do sell out real fast. It is the most popular one," added Palafox.

So, if you would rather not test your courage on the Tulsa State Fair rides, trying the more than 30 new foods, drinks, and desserts can be just as exhilarating. You can find a full list of new food items at TulsaStateFair.com