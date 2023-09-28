Will Rogers Turnpike Reopens After Highway Patrol Chase Results In Crash

A pursuit ended with a crash along the Will Rogers Turnpike Southwest of Claremore.

Thursday, September 28th 2023, 3:29 pm

By: News On 6


The Will Rogers Turnpike has fully reopened between Verdigris and Catoosa after a pursuit ended with a crash.

A representative with Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the chase started when a trooper found drugs inside the driver's car during a traffic stop. The driver managed to jump back into his car before the trooper could take him into custody and drive away, according to OHP.

The chase ended in the southwest of Claremore near Verdigris. OHP, Catoosa Police, and Verdigris Police have left the area. News On 6 is working to confirm more details about the crash with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Traffic reopened just after 4:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for Updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 28th, 2023

September 28th, 2023

September 28th, 2023

September 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 28th, 2023

September 28th, 2023

September 28th, 2023

September 28th, 2023