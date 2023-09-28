Will Rogers Turnpike Reopens After Highway Patrol Chase Results In Crash

A pursuit ended with a crash along the Will Rogers Turnpike Southwest of Claremore.

By: News On 6

The Will Rogers Turnpike has fully reopened between Verdigris and Catoosa after a pursuit ended with a crash.

A representative with Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the chase started when a trooper found drugs inside the driver's car during a traffic stop. The driver managed to jump back into his car before the trooper could take him into custody and drive away, according to OHP.

The chase ended in the southwest of Claremore near Verdigris. OHP, Catoosa Police, and Verdigris Police have left the area. News On 6 is working to confirm more details about the crash with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Traffic reopened just after 4:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for Updates.



