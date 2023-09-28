The Essential Roles Of Service Dogs In Assisting With Medical Issues

Thousands of service dogs help their owners with all sorts of things from retrieving objects, to balance, and even medical issues.

By: News On 6

-

Dogs are man's best friend and sometimes they're also man's best helper.

Thousands of service dogs help their owners with all sorts of things from retrieving objects, to balance, and even medical issues. Angela Fields and Jerri Kapple and their diabetic alert dogs Kip and Leroy joined News On 6 to talk about how service dogs are trained and the impact they can have.