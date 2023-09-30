Kiefer Community Mourns Loss Of 15-Year-Old Softball Player In Tragic Crash

At Kiefer’s home football game Friday night, fans wore Hadley Wood’s favorite color, purple, donated to her family, and held a moment of silence.

People in Kiefer are heartbroken because of the death of a 15-year-old softball player who was killed in a crash near Glenpool.

There was an exciting win for the Kiefer Lady Trojans, qualifying them for state softball. But those cheers turned to tears when one of their own was killed on the way home from the game Thursday afternoon.

"The girls just won to make it to state, and then they lose a team member, friend, classmate in the same day,” said Jessica Linnet.

Linnet's daughter was one of Hadley's classmates. The Linnet family paid for everyone's tickets at the Kiefer home football game tonight and collected donations for Hadley's loved ones.

There were lots of hugs and tears Friday night from people who knew Hadley and others who wanted to support the softball team and the town.

"Friday night is a time where normally would come together, but now we need everybody to be there a little bit more for support, especially for our kids who are going through a very tough time and difficult time,” Jessica said.

Hadley’s friends described her as funny, caring, and outgoing, and they are devastated that she’s gone. They said she was always there when you needed her, and she will be missed.

“She was a very opinionated person,” said Elle Adams. “She was a super-talented athlete, just a really good friend of mine. I could talk to her about anything at any time.”

They agreed that she would love to see the town supporting her.

“I’m hoping she’s watching us right now,” said Jalynn Lang. “I feel like she would be really happy with her signature on the field. It looks all pretty, and then the student section dressing up for her. I think she would be really happy about that.”

That support is also seen throughout the softball community.

Tara Lemmon was Hadley's coach for Pryme Fastpitch, a traveling team.

"Hadley was full of life, Hadley was opinionated, she was not afraid to tell you what she wanted, but she worked hard and had the drive, skill that there was no doubt in my mind that Hadley was going to go far in whatever she chose to do,” she said.

She said everyone is hurting but promised to support Hadley's loved ones.

"Not only her team but all of the softball community is here, and they know how big it is. We're here to do anything that they need,” said Lemmon.

The Kiefer softball team is selling purple t-shirts HERE with Hadley's number to fundraise for her family.

There's also a GoFundMe that has raised more than $30,000. Click HERE to donate.

A prayer vigil for Hadley’s friends and family is scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 on the Kiefer Football Field.

Kiefer Public Schools Statement On The Crash

Kiefer Public Schools released a statement on the crash, identifying the teen killed as Hadley Wood. KPS Superintendent Randy Shaw stated that Wood was a great student and a member of the Kiefer Softball team.

He asked everyone to send their support to Hadley's family.





Details About The Crash From Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The teen was killed in the crash near 161st and 49th West Avenue near Glenpool, just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, OHP said. Troopers say Wood was riding in the passenger seat of a pickup truck when it crashed with an SUV. Wood was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to OHP.

The driver of the pickup, her dad, 41-year-old Josh Wood, was treated and released and troopers say the driver of the SUV is in the hospital but is expected to recover. There was also a passenger in the SUV who was not hurt, OHP said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.