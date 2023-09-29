Julian Smith was arrested Sept. 11 by US Marshals in El Paso, Texas, in connection to a deadly shooting in West Tulsa on August 7, US Marshals said.

US Marshals: Tulsa Homicide Suspect In Custody After Being Wanted For Weeks

A homicide suspect who Tulsa Police say has been on the run since early August is in custody.

Julian was extradited back to Tulsa Thursday night and is in police custody on a more than $5,000,000 bond, US Marshals said.

He was one of two people wanted in connection to a shooting near I-44 and 33rd West Avenue, police said.

His brother, Kortney Smith, has been in custody after he turned himself in the day after the homicide, police said.

Both brothers were wanted in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Kori Shaver, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the back seat of a car, police said.

Court documents say Julian shot the victim in the head inside a car and his brother Kortney helped him get away.

Kortney is the one who called 911, saying he'd simply found Shaver shot and didn't know what happened to her, according to police.

Documents show Kortney told investigators that he showed up to a house with Shaver and he went inside to use the bathroom, and when he came out, he realized she’d been shot.

Investigators said they knew he was lying and found surveillance video where they could hear the gunshot. Investigators said another video showed the car pull up with three people inside, not two.

Court documents say when Kortney got out of the car and went inside the house, his brother Julian was sitting in the passenger seat, turned, and shot Shaver.

Julian then got a ride away from the scene, according to documents.

Kortney had to move the car with Shaver inside it, so his brother could leave, investigators said. Kortney then put the car back where it was and called police, according to investigators.

Editor's Note: "Although earlier reports indicated Julian Smith was arrested Thursday night, Julian was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 11 and extradited to Tulsa on Sept. 28, according to US Marshals."