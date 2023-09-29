Pet of the Week: Meyers the Chihuahua

Meyers is a 9-month-old Chihuahua who is looking for a good home.

By: News On 6

Meet our Pet of the Week Meyers!

He's a roughly 9-month-old Chihuahua and is a friendly joy to be around. He loves to play with other dogs and play games. His ideal home would have another dog to play with and lots of toys. If you'd like to adopt Meyers call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.



