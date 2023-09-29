Oklahomans Wondering What's Next As Possible Government Shutdown Nears

With a potential government shutdown incoming, Oklahomans are left wondering how they will be affected.

As the government shutdown becomes more of a possibility, many at home are wondering how they will be affected.

One business in Green Country is trying to make things easier.

News On 6's political analyst Scott Mitchell said a government shutdown is damaging. Some government workers will have to stay home while others will work without pay.

"This is a government that is being held hostage by a very small group of outliers, over... I'm not really sure what they want," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said this is a messy situation. If the government shuts down, the postal service would still operate, and social security payouts wouldn't stop.

Some federal employees will be furloughed, but active-duty military, air traffic controllers, and TSA agents will have to work without pay.

"Obviously, the part of government that works 24/7 is going to be the most impacted. I know the state of Oklahoma in some instances, I've seen stories where they are saying, look, things aren't going to stop," Mitchell said.

Some companies are working to help their customers.

Tom Bennett at First Oklahoma Bank said their clients who work for the government don't have to worry.

"We are saying go ahead and write checks. If it should overdraw your account up to the amount of your normal paycheck, we'll pay it and not charge anything," he said.

Bennett said this can be scary for people wondering what's going to happen, and they want to help where they can.

"When it does, people's lives are disrupted, people are afraid, can I make my house payment, can I buy groceries, what's going to happen to me and my kids and my family," he said.

If Congress fails to approve a budget by 11 p.m. Saturday, the government will shut down.