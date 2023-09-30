Norman North Takes Victory Over Broken Arrow, 28-14

Norman North took the victory in the end, 28-14.

Out in Broken Arrow, the Tigers were 1-3 this season and flipped that record around for their opponent Norman North at 3-1, Friday night.

The Tigers were trying to keep their district wins coming as Broken Arrow welcomed Norman North to Tiger Stadium.

In the first quarter, Norman North struck on three straight possessions within the first six minutes of the game as Will Lindquist scored, making it 21 to zip.

But Broken Arrow got things started in the second quarter. Cooper Bates handed it off to Octavian Roberson, making the Tigers cut into the lead just before the break. And the student section definitely liked what they were seeing that first half.

But Norman North took the victory in the end, 28-14.