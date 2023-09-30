Collinsville Dealership Celebrates Grand Opening With Car Show

Mark Allen Automotive Group celebrated their dealership's grand opening with food trucks, inflatables, and a car show.

By: News On 6

People got to check out a car show in Collinsville on Saturday.

The owner says he bought the land about four years ago and construction's been in the works for about 2.5 years, but is excited to finally open.

"It's a country town, I'm a country guy, it just fits, it's a good spot," owner Mark Allen said.

People got to check out hot rods and cars of all kinds while listening to live music.