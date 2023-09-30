Collinsville Dealership Celebrates Grand Opening With Car Show

Saturday, September 30th 2023, 6:44 pm
People got to check out a car show in Collinsville on Saturday.
Mark Allen Automotive Group celebrated their dealership's grand opening with food trucks, inflatables, and a car show.
The owner says he bought the land about four years ago and construction's been in the works for about 2.5 years, but is excited to finally open.
"It's a country town, I'm a country guy, it just fits, it's a good spot," owner Mark Allen said.
People got to check out hot rods and cars of all kinds while listening to live music.
