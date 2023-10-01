2 Drumright High School Students Killed In Creek County UTV Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said both 15-year-old girls were pronounced dead by medical personnel following the crash Saturday evening near Drumright.

By: News On 6

Two 15-year-old girls from Drumright, Oklahoma, were killed in an UTV crash on Saturday in Creek County, authorities confirm.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash involving a 2020 Polaris Ranger happened at about 5:51 p.m. on West 111th St. South to the northeast of Drumright.

Drumright Police said two high school students died and in a letter to parents, the school said the students were in tenth grade.

OHP said both were pronounced dead by medical personnel. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No names have been released.

"Right now, we are focusing on the support and healing of our students, faculty, and community during this tragic time," said Drumright's Superintendent Angela Avila. "We appreciate all of our surrounding school districts and communities for the many thoughts, prayers, and support they have provided".

She went on to say "I will add a comment from one of our board members who eloquently stated…. '”I post often using the hashtag #DestinationDistrict. Most of the time, I use it to highlight all of the good in the classroom or in athletic endeavors going on in Drumright Public Schools. Tonight, I saw the truest, most raw definition of that term. I saw students, teammates, classmates, friends, educators, administrators, parents, step-parents, extra parents, grandparents and countless other relatives, leaders of faith, and general well-wishers and community members with love and pain in their hearts come together. We came together to try to process tragedy; to cry and laugh and to begin to heal. And, to begin the impossible task of trying to understand. I love this town. I love these school people. I love this school. If you would, think of our kids and pray a little for them and our community”'.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



