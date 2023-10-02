Golf Tournament Raises Research Money For Rare Disease Impacting Green Country Child

Sunday, October 1st 2023, 9:24 pm
Several Green Country golfers got together at Cherokee Hills Golf Course in Catoosa for a cause on Sunday.
The Annual Remi Cup raises money for research for Angelman Syndrome.
It's a rare genetic disorder that comes with developmental delays, seizures and loss of speech.
The event is named after Remi, a local girl living with the disorder.
Remi's family says she's making big strides and has learned to walk, run, ride a tricycle and communicate through sign language.
The goal was to raise $50,000 for her nonprofit.
