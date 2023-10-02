Golf Tournament Raises Research Money For Rare Disease Impacting Green Country Child

Green Country golfers gathered for the annual Remi Cup on Sunday, which raises money for Angelman Syndrome research.

Sunday, October 1st 2023, 9:24 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Several Green Country golfers got together at Cherokee Hills Golf Course in Catoosa for a cause on Sunday.

The Annual Remi Cup raises money for research for Angelman Syndrome.

It's a rare genetic disorder that comes with developmental delays, seizures and loss of speech.

The event is named after Remi, a local girl living with the disorder.

Remi's family says she's making big strides and has learned to walk, run, ride a tricycle and communicate through sign language.

The goal was to raise $50,000 for her nonprofit.

