Inside Look At The Tulsa State Fair's Petting Zoo

You may visit the Tulsa State Fair for the rides or the food, but there are many other things to do while you're there. A popular attraction for many families is the petting zoo. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live with the animals at 9 in the morning to give us a look.

By: News On 6

-

Among the great food and thrilling rides at the Tulsa State Fair is a petting zoo.

The Great American Petting Farm is free and open every day of the fair inside the Super Duty Arena. There are nearly a dozen different animals like potbellied pigs, llamas, goats, chickens, a miniature donkey, and even an 11-month-old wallaby named Sunflower.

Kent and Lesley Jaggers said it is tradition to visit the fair, one they now share with their 2-year-old grandson Rowan.

"We brought Rowan out here to see all the animals because he loves to touch all the animals," Kent continued saying, "He is certainly not afraid of them."

For $5 people also have the opportunity to feed the animals and Rowan had them eating out of the palm of his hand. His grandfather said his favorites were the pigs and goats.

While the experience may not be entirely new for some Oklahomans, interacting with farm animals is for kids like Rowan.

"For these children that are not raised on farms, they get to come out here and see farm animals which they normally would not be able to do, so I think it is great," added Kent.

Organizers with The Great American Petting Farm said their goal is to create a positive experience for everyone.

"Every day we hear that they come just for the petting farm. They love the animals so much and for a lot of kids, this is their first experience with animals. And it is amazing that it gets to be a positive one," said Sarah.

To learn more about the animals at the petting zoo visit GreatAmericanPettingZool.com.



