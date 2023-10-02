Longtime University Of Tulsa Physician George Mauerman Dies At 86-Years-Old

The University of Tulsa athletics department says longtime team physician George Mauerman has passed away at 86 years old.

By: News On 6

-

Doctor Mauerman worked at the university since 1970 and treated thousands of TU student-athletes.

“We’re saddened upon learning today of the passing of Dr. George Mauerman. ‘Doc’ has been synonymous with TU Athletics on the benches, sidelines, and training rooms providing care for thousands of TU student-athletes for over five decades. No other universities' student-athletes were better cared for and provided for than Golden Hurricane athletes were under Dr. Mauerman, a TU icon,” said Tulsa’s VP & Director of Athletics Rick Dickson.

The school's sports medicine building was re-named in his honor in 2013.

“We will be forever appreciative and grateful for his service and dedication to TU and our student-athletes. ‘Doc’ will be greatly missed. We extend our sincere condolences to Dr. Mauerman’s family and colleagues," Dickson said.

TU will announce plans soon for a celebration of life service.