'Very Fortunate to Have a Tomorrow' Tulsa Doctor Struck by Vehicle on Bike Ride in Haskell

A helmet and cycling shoes lie in the living room and a bike is propped against a wall, but William Clark can't go for a ride after his last one ended in a nearly fatal hit-and-run

“I was looking forward to a nice tailwind on the way, and next thing I know I’m in a ditch,” he said.

On Thursday morning, Clark went out for a long bike ride to prepare for an Ironman. He was about halfway done when he was hit by a vehicle traveling at highway speeds. The driver fled the scene, leaving Clark alone and injured.

“I thought I could somehow get back on the road and get going again, I didn’t realize the gravity of it,” he said.

He says he doesn’t remember the collision…but he does remember one thing.

“I just recall the sound of my watch,” Clark said.

His Garmin watch sent a crash alert to his sister, who then notified his wife, Margot.

“We clicked on a link, and it actually showed us where he was in real-time,” said Margot.

Two ODOT mowers discovered Clark after fifteen minutes. He was then transported to the hospital where coincidentally he works as an orthopedic surgeon. Even while injured, he had work to do. And training won't stop either.

"I already have another Ironman scheduled for April in Texas," said Clark.

He knows things could have been worse and so he'll take advantage of his second chance.

“Very fortunate to be alive, very fortunate not to have more significant injuries, very fortunate to have a tomorrow,” Clark said.

The family still has no information on who or what type of vehicle struck Dr. Clark. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says no one witnessed the crash and they're encouraging people with information to give them a call at 918-627-3881.