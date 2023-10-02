Congress Averts Shutdown, Challenge To Speakership Is Next Crisis To Emerge

A crisis averted looks to be the case on Capitol Hill, where Congress barely managed to avoid a government shutdown this weekend, only for the Speaker of the House to now face a potentially disruptive effort by a fellow Republican to strip him of his title.

The Oklahoma delegation was split on the 45-day stopgap funding measure that Congress approved late Saturday, with Congressmen Kevin Hern (R-OK1) and Josh Brecheen (R-OK2) voting against it, while the other five all voted in favor.

"I feel good about it," Rep McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters Monday. "Government stayed open, we continue to do our work."

McCarthy admitted things didn't play out as he would have preferred this weekend, noting that a continuing resolution that contained steep funding cuts and border security failed due to opposition from 21 Republicans. But he said he was glad, in the end, a significant bipartisan majority helped prevent a shutdown.

Democrats and the White House were unhappy the CR that passed, while containing the $16 billion in disaster relief funding the President has requested, did not contain any funding for Ukraine. But President Biden Sunday indicated he and Speaker McCarthy had reached to bring Ukraine funding legislation to the floor at a later date.

"We just made [a deal] about Ukraine, so we'll see," the President said.

That infuriated some of McCarthy's Republican critics, namely Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who Monday night filed what is known as a motion to vacate, setting in motion a process that, with a simple majority vote, could end McCarthy's brief run as Speaker. On the House floor Monday afternoon, Gaetz railed on McCarthy for, in his view, going behind the backs of his members to strike a deal.

"So, Mr. Speaker, just tell us -- just tell us -- what was in the secret Ukraine side deal? What commitments were made to President Biden to continue the spending of President Biden in exchange for doing things for President Biden?" Gaetz asked. "It is becoming increasingly clear who the Speaker of the House already works for, and it's not the Republican conference."

McCarthy insists there was no 'side deal'. His allies say there was only a pledge to, at some point, put a Ukraine aid bill on the floor and say Gaetz is only harming his own party and its ability to govern.

"Let me be very clear" said Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (R-OK5) on X (formerly Twitter) Monday, "threatening to remove Speaker McCarthy only helps Democrats and will paralyze the House."

McCarthy is confident he'll survive a motion to vacate and again challenged Gaetz to 'bring it on.'

"If people want to play politics with it, let them play politics with it," said McCarthy, "I’m just gonna do what I think is best for the American public."