Deputies Investigate Increase In Weapons At Tulsa State Fair

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says deputies have caught five people who brought weapons into the state fair as of Oct. 2.

Deputies said they are looking into how three juveniles got ahold of three guns and also investigating an incident involving a knife in which someone got hurt.

Deputies say a growing number of people have brought weapons to the fair over the last few years. They say communication with surrounding law enforcement and tips from fairgoers help them track down the weapons.

Tulsa County deputies say there are three guns they took from three juveniles at this year's Tulsa State Fair.

Captain Mike Moore said deputies also took away two knives, one of them from a juvenile.

"We are really, really diligent and take a no-nonsense approach to having any type of unauthorized weapon on the fairgrounds during the state fair because, like I said, it's illegal, it's against state law, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is more than capable of providing safety and security," said Moore.

Moore encourages everyone to report criminal activity. For example, in a cell phone video, deputies searched a teen that fairgoers reported might have had a gun.

"We did go back and attempt to backtrack his route through the rides and unauthorized areas he was in to see if he tossed it anywhere, and we did not find anything,” Moore said.

Moore said it's always better to be safe than sorry.

Fairgoers we talked to say they feel safe for the most part.

"I know they have a huge area to cover, but we feel very safe coming here,” said Craig Kovin, a fairgoer.

"I think it's sad, but unfortunately, it's a sign of the times, and I think our guys are on top of it,” said Carol Kovin.

"As a parent, I definitely have to keep my head on a swivel and be aware of the surroundings and try my best to keep family and my daughter safe as we're out here trying to enjoy ourselves," said Garnett Burkhalter.

Deputies are also reminding people not to leave any weapons in the car because they could be broken into. They say it's best to leave your weapons at home.