USDA: 96% Test Kitchen Participants Failed To Wash Hands Properly

Handwashing before, during and after preparing a meal is essential to prevent the spread of bacteria. Yet 96% failed to properly wash their hands.

Tuesday, October 3rd 2023, 12:32 pm

By: CBS News


The findings of a new study from the USDA may or may not shock you.

Most people fail to properly wash their hands when prepping and cooking.

Researchers at the USDA observed participants in a test kitchen preparing breakfast foods. Handwashing before, during and after preparing a meal is essential to prevent the spread of bacteria. Yet 96% failed to properly wash their hands.

CBS News' Michael George shared the details.

