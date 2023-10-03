USDA: 96% Test Kitchen Participants Failed To Wash Hands Properly

Tuesday, October 3rd 2023, 12:32 pm
The findings of a new study from the USDA may or may not shock you.
Most people fail to properly wash their hands when prepping and cooking.
Researchers at the USDA observed participants in a test kitchen preparing breakfast foods. Handwashing before, during and after preparing a meal is essential to prevent the spread of bacteria. Yet 96% failed to properly wash their hands.
CBS News' Michael George shared the details.
