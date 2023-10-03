Bartlesville Police Respond To Shooting

The Bartlesville Police Department said they had received a call Tuesday about a man who said he had been shot.

A man was shot in Bartlesville, according to police.

BPD said officers and EMS arrived at the scene and found a man with a single gunshot wound who was still responsive. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The police say they are still looking for the suspect, but they believe that it is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.