Bartlesville Police Respond To Shooting

Tuesday, October 3rd 2023, 3:57 pm
A man was shot in Bartlesville, according to police.
The Bartlesville Police Department said they had received a call Tuesday about a man who said he had been shot.
BPD said officers and EMS arrived at the scene and found a man with a single gunshot wound who was still responsive. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The police say they are still looking for the suspect, but they believe that it is an isolated incident.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
