Tulsa Animal Welfare Searching For Person Accused Of Using Staple Gun On Ducks, Throwing Them Out Of Moving Car

Jones says the driver was seen on video throwing a box out of the car's window while driving near 12th and Utica last week.

Tulsa Animal Welfare is trying to find the person who used a staple gun on two small ducklings and then threw them out of a moving car.

"The ducklings were very small; they were newborn ducklings, so someone had to restrain them to do this, which to us is disturbing," said Colton Jones with Tulsa Animal Welfare.

The box had two small ducklings inside, and Jones says they had been shot with a staple gun through their head, neck, and legs.

"One was deceased when we picked it up. The other one was critically injured and taken to the shelter but only survived a couple of hours once we got it back here," he said.

The car appears to be a 2002 to 2007 Infiniti G35 with tinted headlights and taillights.

Jones says they are investigating what happened as animal cruelty.

"We're actively investigating it, so if any leads are generated, we're actively pursuing them, and then we'll follow up with the district attorney's office with the results of our investigation and present that information to have formal charges filed," he said.

Jones says they want to find the person responsible because it's a crime, but also so they can stop it from happening again.

"They may have done it before, but there is a possibility that without a repercussion, someone may do it again, and that's what we are really here to stop," he said.

If you have any information or recognize the car, call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.