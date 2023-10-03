Homeless Individuals Spend The Day At The Fair For Free

For most people, the fair brings excitement. For Richard Marries and wife, it’s even more exciting this year.

-

“We haven’t been back for two years,” he said.

These past 2 years have been hard for the couple.

“This is a chance to actually have some fun and not worry about the stigmas of being homeless 'cause we’re homeless, we live outside,” Marries said.

Richard says he experiences a lot of judgment because of his homelessness.

“People think that you’re lazy or mental, and that’s not the case for all of us,” he said.

But here…he’s able to laugh, eat some good fair food, and let loose.

“I’m thinking like a Ferris wheel because I like to hold my girl’s hand and just enjoy the fair, and then I can see everybody from up there,” said Marries.

This is all possible for the pair because of a 9-year-old little girl. Lyla Thomas came up with the idea of bringing those who experience homelessness to the fair.

“This is where I experience a lot of joy, and I want them to have a lot of fun here too,” she said.

And here they can have that fun…together.