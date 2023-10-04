Will's House Nonprofit Provides A Space For People With Special Needs

Jeanette O'Hara owns the house, and she's using it to provide a space for children and adults with special needs.

It can be hard to trust people to take care of your kids, even more so when those kids have special needs.

After one woman lost her son 6 years ago, she created an organization to help.

It may just look like any ordinary house filled with books, toys, and love, but a family doesn't live here.

In fact, nobody does.

"We were seeing a bigger gap in just relationships and support for families that would allow them to trust other adults to care for their child if they need to go to an appointment, or if they need to go on a date, or if they need to go to counseling, or have an emergency," Jeanette said.

Jeanette knows what it's like because she has 4 children with special needs. She's always had her own village, so she made one for those that don't.

"We learned a lot about having kids with disabilities, about having support we need and what we need from our family in order to have help,” said Jeanette. “They don't have to qualify for our services. We can simply say what do you need? How can we help you, and enter in."

Tim and Joy go to Will's House every week.

Both kids need to be watched 24/7, and so it makes it hard to get things done. Their mom, Justine Anderson, says she never worries when she drops them off with Jeannette because she treats them like they’re her own.

"It is so reassuring,” said Justine. “Joy is 100 percent tube-fed, and the first time, I dropped her off here with her food for lunch and just left without worrying about it. It was amazing. I can make it to appointments. Like counseling appointments and things like that. Things that would have maybe gone by the wayside and just not have figure out a way to do."

So, while no one actually lives here, it still feels like home.

"It is such a blessing," Justine said.