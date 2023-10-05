Teens Recovering After Storm Blows Over Large Sign At Tulsa State Fair

Two teens are recovering after they were hurt on the midway at the Tulsa State Fair during Wednesday night’s storm.

Deputies say the winds blew down an archway onto the teens.

The 14- and 15-year-olds got pinned when the winds knocked down a huge metal sign.

Fortunately, they were only stuck for a short time before others ran to help the teens.

Captain Mike Moore, the sheriff’s office post commander at the fair, says the midway was shut down around 6:15 because of the storms.

He says around 7:15, strong winds knocked down the large metal sign at the entrance of the midway, which fell on the 14- and 15-year-old fairgoers.

Moore was one of 3 deputies who helped lift the sign off the teens, along with 18-year-old Jordan Ruffino, who was selling food near the sign.

Jordan said it was his first year to work the fair, and what he saw was terrifying.

"I saw the sign about to tip, and I saw kids underneath it,” he said. “By the time I got out here and around the corner of my trailer, there was nobody over here, so I just started yelling at people. The cops that are right over there came over, and it took like 20-30 of us to lift the sign.”

"Received some contusions, some bruises on their body, and around their head area. But they were both conscious, both speaking, both fully aware, they were transported out of precautionary measures," Moore said.

Fair officials say this will not affect Thursday's schedule.