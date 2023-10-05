Tulsa Woman Killed In Hit And Run Identified

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by a car overnight near 11th and Peoria, Tulsa Police said.

Police say someone called 911 after noticing a woman lying in the road. Paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced Heather Newman, 31, dead at the scene.

Police said right now they believe someone hit the Newman and kept going. Officers said they found the Newman's shoes about 100 feet away from where she was found lying in the street. Police said they don't have any leads on who might have hit her because no one at the scene witnessed the crash.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about what happened to come forward.

"If anybody was a witness to this, that saw her, that knows what happened, to please give us a call. If anybody in this area has a residence or business that might have camera footage, we'd definitely like to take a look at that as well," said Captain Matt Arnold with Tulsa Police.

Newman didn’t have any identification with her at the time.