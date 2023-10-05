Good Life List: Belly Dancing To Promote Balance And Strength

It's Thursday, which means it's time for The Good Life List with Mia Fleming. This week she took us along to learn more about belly dancing, and give us a lesson in living life to the fullest.

By: News On 6

Mia's tried line dancing, hip hop dancing, and tap dancing.

Experts say there are many benefits to belly dancing, including promoting balance and strength.

They also say just 30 minutes of belly dancing can burn between 130 and 250 calories.