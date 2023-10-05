Beyond the Trail Cultural District To Celebrate Cherokee Heritage

Thursday, October 5th 2023, 12:35 pm
Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day and there are a lot of celebrations planned across the state.
An event highlighting Cherokee Heritage is happening this weekend in Stillwell. Faith Phillips and Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Joshua Sam joined News On 6 with a preview of the Beyond the Trail Cultural District.
More details about the event can be found HERE
