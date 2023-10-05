An event highlighting Cherokee Heritage is happening this weekend in Stillwell. Faith Phillips and Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Joshua Sam joined News On 6 with a preview of the Beyond the Trail Cultural District.

By: News On 6

Beyond the Trail Cultural District To Celebrate Cherokee Heritage

Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day and there are a lot of celebrations planned across the state.

More details about the event can be found HERE



