Beyond the Trail Cultural District To Celebrate Cherokee Heritage

An event highlighting Cherokee Heritage is happening this weekend in Stillwell. Faith Phillips and Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Joshua Sam joined News On 6 with a preview of the Beyond the Trail Cultural District.

Thursday, October 5th 2023, 12:35 pm

By: News On 6


Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day and there are a lot of celebrations planned across the state.

More details about the event can be found HERE
