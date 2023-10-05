Minnesota Baby One Of The Youngest To Receive Cochlear Implant

The hospital gave baby Diana antibiotics for bacterial meningitis, but the infection was stealing hearing in her right ear.

Thursday, October 5th 2023, 2:57 pm

By: CBS News


When a 2-month-old with a rare infection began losing her hearing, her parents had just days to decide how to treat it.

The excitement of bringing baby Diana home was quickly muted for parents Crystal and Justin Strohm.

Diana had spiked a fever and wasn't eating.

She was facing several challenges: seizures, bacterial meningitis, and hydrocephalus, which is a buildup of fluid in the brain.

Over the next six weeks at Children's Minnesota Hospital, doctors heavily medicated Diana to control the seizures and inserted a shunt in her brain to relieve the fluid.

The hospital gave her antibiotics for bacterial meningitis, but the infection was stealing hearing in her right ear.

CBS News' Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports from Minnesota.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 5th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023