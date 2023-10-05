US Mortgage Rates Rise, Affects Housing Market

US mortgage rates have climbed to their highest in 23 years at 7.49%. Real Estate Expert Libby Beaubien from Keller Williams Realty Advantage told News On 6 how this is affecting the local market.

Thursday, October 5th 2023, 4:42 pm

By: News On 6


New Thursday afternoon, US mortgage rates have climbed to their highest in 23 years at 7.49%.

A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 6.66%.

There are several factors, from inflation to uncertainty, and economists say it's having an effect on demand.

In fact, purchase applications are at their lowest level since 1995 according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Real Estate Expert Libby Beaubien from Keller Williams Realty Advantage told News On 6 how this is affecting the local market.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 5th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023