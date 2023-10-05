Catoosa Voters To Decide On Additional Funding For New Elementary School

Voters first approved a $54 million bond last year for the new building. The district is now asking for an extra $9 million to get the job done.

Catoosa voters will once again decide if they should pay for more classrooms at the new elementary school. The superintendent says more money is needed because of inflation and supply and demand issues.

“We had to reduce the footprint of the building by 14 classrooms to save $9 million,” said Robert Schornick, Catoosa Superintendent. “We had to go the public to pass a bond issue to recover that $9 million so we can re-add the classrooms back.”

Schornick says the first attempt failed back in February by only seven votes. Despite 59% of voters deciding in favor, state law requires city and school bond votes to receive 60% of support in order to pass.

“We waited the typical four months that you can propose another bond issue, then we started putting that game plan together,” he said.

Rogers County Election Board Secretary Julie Dermody says these types of elections are important to a community. Local elections often have the biggest impact on a voter’s day-to-day life.

“Those bond elections and school board elections themselves have a tendency to have a very low turnout,” she said.

The district says the bond would raise property taxes by roughly 5%. Schornick says that would be money well spent.

Early voting continues Friday at the Rogers County Election Board. Polls open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.