Muskogee Community Marches In Heels For Domestic Violence Awareness

-

Men and women of all ages took to the streets of downtown Muskogee, wearing high heels as a way to show solidarity for victims of domestic violence.

The "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event is put on by WISH, a domestic violence shelter created in Muskogee 36 years ago.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Hundreds of people, from high school and college athletes to city and county leaders, walked in support of victims Thursday.

Some shoes are made for walking. Others make a statement.

“It's a great feeling to be a part of something bigger than myself," said Elyjah Brooks. "The high heels -- that is crazy."

Brooks is a freshman at Connors State College and donned his red stilettos alongside many of his classmates.

“I’ve never done anything like this," he said.

Once the heels were on and the photos had been snapped, walkers put the shoes to work as they marched through downtown.

Kylee Adreon held a sign in honor of her mother, Julie, a beloved city of Muskogee employee for 27 years.

“Ever since she passed, it's crazy how the memories are just every little thing.”

Deputies said Julie was killed in an act of domestic violence by her partner, Joey Whorton, a few months ago.

The goal of the walk is to stop those acts in the future.

Community and city leaders made sure people know there are lots of resources available for domestic violence victims.

“Each minute, 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner.”

The shoes are a sobering reminder of how many people are affected and a symbol that victims aren’t alone.

“WISH is here to help. We got our shelter available 24/7; you can reach out to us there," said Jaime Stout with WISH.

WISH stands for Women in Safe Homes, and they house women and children who are escaping violent situations.

The woman who founded it in 1986, Evelyn Hibbs, had a street temporarily named in her honor Thursday, Evelyn Hibbs Boulevard.

The police department and sheriff's office said they are also ready to do what they need to help victims.