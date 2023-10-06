Woman Injured After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Say

A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Friday morning near Admiral and North Harvard, Tulsa Police said.

Friday, October 6th 2023, 9:14 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Friday morning near Admiral and North Harvard, Tulsa Police said.

The woman was pushing a shopping cart along Harvard Avenue when she was hit, police said.

The incident happened about 10 minutes before sunrise, officers said.

EMSA took the woman to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Police said the driver was not at fault, but did get a ticket for driving without a license.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023

October 6th, 2023