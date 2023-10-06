A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Friday morning near Admiral and North Harvard, Tulsa Police said.

By: News On 6

Woman Injured After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Say

The woman was pushing a shopping cart along Harvard Avenue when she was hit, police said.

The incident happened about 10 minutes before sunrise, officers said.

EMSA took the woman to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Police said the driver was not at fault, but did get a ticket for driving without a license.