Silver Alert Issued By Pryor PD For 62-Year-Old Man

By: News On 6

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Pryor Creek Police Department for a 61-year-old man.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Olen Dyer was last seen on September 22 at 3:30 p.m. at 109 North Fairland Street in Pryor.

They said he left on foot in an unknown direction.

According to OHP, Dyer has the mental capacity of a 14-year-old. They do not have a description of what he was last seen wearing.

Dyer is a white male, approximately 5'7" and 160lbs with gray hair and blue eyes, OHP said.

If you have any information of his whereabouts, please call 911.