Silver Alert Issued By Pryor PD For 62-Year-Old Man

Friday, October 6th 2023, 2:43 pm
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Pryor Creek Police Department for a 61-year-old man.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Olen Dyer was last seen on September 22 at 3:30 p.m. at 109 North Fairland Street in Pryor.
They said he left on foot in an unknown direction.
According to OHP, Dyer has the mental capacity of a 14-year-old. They do not have a description of what he was last seen wearing.
Dyer is a white male, approximately 5'7" and 160lbs with gray hair and blue eyes, OHP said.
If you have any information of his whereabouts, please call 911.
