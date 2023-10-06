Tulsa Oilers Postgame Skate

Friday, October 6th 2023, 3:24 pm

By: News On 6


News On 6 is partnering with your hometown hockey team for Sunday Funday! During the Tulsa Oilers Hockey season you'll have a chance to get out on the ice with your friends and family to skate with the players following home games. Experience a hard-hitting, glove dropping, pulse pounding, glass rattling kind of thrill and then show the players your hockey skating skills! For tickets and the full season schedule visit TulsaOilers.com.
