Superintendent Steps Up To Coach Porter Pirates Cheer Squad

Who's got spirit? Neilee Guinn and eight other Porter Consolidated School cheerleaders do!

"I love being able to have school spirit within our school,” Guinn said.

But cheering on the Porter Pirates and showing school pride almost didn’t happen.

Without a coach, they couldn’t have a squad.

"My heart was breaking because it's my last year to cheer, and I didn't think I was going to be able to do it this year,” Guinn said.

In a last-ditch effort, Guinn took it upon herself to reach out to the superintendent and athletic director to ask if cheer could be student-led.

To her surprise, the superintendent responded to her call in a big way.

Kelly Husted, superintendent and now cheer coach, is helping, although his knowledge is limited.

"I just point out some mistakes here or there to try and help them as much as I can, which isn't very much," Husted said.

He's learning all about tucks, toe touches, and stunts from the girls. He may not know much, but he knows hard work when he sees it.

"I didn't realize," Husted said. "You know, when you're coaching football, you don't really pay attention to the cheerleaders, but this group puts in the time and put in the effort, and they work hard and get along well, so that makes it and my job way easier. By doing this, I have come to learn, and there is definitely a newfound appreciation for what they do."

Guinn now has a new appreciation for her superintendent.

"The fact that he wanted to help us nine girls that wanted to cheer this year, and just supervise us but also coach us in however many ways he can," Guinn said. "It was not only beneficial to us as a cheer team but to our school because our superintendent will take on roles like that."

Showing her that 'something good' can happen with a little spirit and support from others.