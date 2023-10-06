Green Country Designer Alyssa Shines At New York Fashion Week With All-Native Team

For as long as Alyssa Henson-Brackett can remember, she’s dreamt about creating beautiful clothes and sharing them with the world.

A fashion designer from Green Country is the only mainstream designer from the state to showcase her clothes at the biggest fashion stage in the world– New York Fashion Week.

On top of that, she brought an entire team of Native American models, hair stylists, and makeup artists to make her designs shine.

The designer, Alyssa, said she’s been designing her whole life, and this was the biggest event in her career– made even better by getting to showcase Native American talent.

“I love fashion because it's a way to express the inner parts people don’t know," said Alyssa.

Her brand is “Alynwonderland,” and she made a lot of connections at other fashion shows through the years. But she was amazed when she got an invite to showcase her pieces at New York Fashion Week on a mainstream runway.

“When you’re climbing these ladders, you have the ability to bring people with you," said Alyssa.

Alyssa asked to bring an entire team of Native American models, hair stylists, and makeup artists with her to fashion week.

Cosmetologist Morris Sevenstar says everyone had a similar vision led by Alyssa.

“To see them walk down the runway like that with hair we did, clothes Alyssa made, it was overwhelming in a positive way. I was so proud," said Morris Sevenstar.

Model Elana Stroble-Gallardo said walking the runway felt like playing a character and got her out of her comfort zone.

“To have my midriff showing and my legs, as a plus size person, that's not something you see all the time," said Elana. "It was very empowering.”

Some of those designs were even featured in Glamour and Elle magazines.

Alyssa says this was huge for showcasing Native American talent and proving anything is possible.

“You have to put your whole heart into it, but Natives have such big hearts. We have a lot of passion," said Alyssa.

Alyssa said she is taking a break after the crazy few weeks but can't wait to continue designing and growing the fashion scene here in Oklahoma.