Drumright High School Honors Memory Of Girls Killed In Crash

Raeleigh and Heather both played softball for Drumright and their numbers - 10 and 12 - were painted on the football field.

-

Drumright High School is honoring the memory of two teen girls who were killed in a crash last weekend.

Raeleigh Dennis and Heather Johnson died after being ejected from a UTV over the weekend.

Raeleigh and Heather both played softball for Drumright, and their numbers, 10 and 12, were painted on the football field.

There were a lot of fans at the football field on Friday night, not only for the football team but for the girls, too.

Before the game, a moment of silence was held, and their names were written on a banner welcoming the football team onto the field.

The 15-year-olds had a big impact on those around them, with people who knew them describing them both as beautiful, kind and with contagious personalities.

Sergeant Mandy Folden with Drumright Police said nights like this mean so much to small communities.

“Not only to honor the girls but also to show support to our other students, the teachers, the families, just to know that they aren’t alone and that they do have the support of the entire community,” she said.

Folden said the school is offering therapy dogs and additional therapists for anyone who needs support.

Funeral services for both Raeleigh and Heather are next week at Drumright High School.