Verdigris Defeats Bristow, 12-9

By: News On 6

Friday night, teams really started to separate themselves in district races as we crossed the halfway point of the football season.

Nowhere was that clearer than our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week between Verdigris and Bristow. The Two teams met in Bristow to continue their wins streaks in district play.

Wilson dropped back, looked left, and threw it right into Skyler Yoder’s hands for the interception. The Cardinals' defense was there to play Friday night.

And the offense this time was ready to get on the board off the defensive efforts. Austin Boren found Antonio Riddle on the goal line route for a touchdown Verdigris.

With 14 seconds to go in the first half, Roan Goodwin set up to kick the field goal for Bristoe’s, and it was up and good.

But the Cardinals struck again. Boren found Tyler Willis down the sideline, and he turned on the jets to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

And with 30 seconds left, Pirates were trying to tie the game. The kick was up and just short and to the left.

Verdigris defeated Bristow 12-9.