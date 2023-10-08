Victory Church Gifts Single Grandparent Tickets To Tulsa Fair

Donna Anderson is a member of Victory Church and a single mother of 4.

-

Donna Anderson is a member of Victory Church and a single mother of 4.

“I had raised four by myself, I had moved here from Washington D.C. to attend Langston University,” she said.

She said raising four kids by herself while attending school was incredibly difficult.

“I had to work 3 jobs going through college and then also raising the kids,” Anderson said.

Now, she's a parent all over again to her two grandsons after their mother couldn't raise them.

6-year-old Zayden and his 8-year-old brother Adrian call Donna "Meemaw."

On Saturday, Victory Church paid for the family to attend the fair for free.

They rode ponies, fed animals at the petting zoo and took a ride on the carousel.

Donna said she’s taken her family to the fair for more than 20 years and looks forward to it every year.

“You don’t have to worry about anything, the kids just run from one ride to the next and I just run on behind them, wherever they wanna go,” she said.

Wherever the kids go in life, Donna wants them to know their Meemaw is always there.