Historic Greenwood District Church To Undergo Renovations

Keith Mayes has been Pastor of the historic Vernon AME church for almost 2 years.

But he says it didn't take any time to notice the 118-year-old church needed a lot of upkeep.

“When I came in, I immediately saw some of the things that needed to be done, and so my focus and prayers since then has been having doors open and having the team to come together so we can make it happen,” Mayes said.

The church is completely redoing the parking lot and is adding a wrought iron fence around it for security.

The church's Faith Hall is also undergoing renovation. It's been more than 64 years since both saw improvement.

“We’ve done everything in here from new flooring, ceilings, the walls, painting," Mayes said.

Reverend Mayes says this renovation is much more than a new parking lot and fresh floors and paint, it’s to ensure future generations can appreciate the church's role during Tulsa's darkest day.

Vernon AME served as a refuge for Greenwood residents during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. It is the only structure to survive that day.

The church still rests on some of the original support columns, still charred and indented from the massacre, yet, it still stands strong…a testament to the church’s resilience.

“This is something you can’t see, touch or experience anywhere else in the world,” Mayes said about the columns.

Mayes says while the church's renovations will help preserve its history, it's more important for the church to continue to share the Gospel with people today and in the future.

“Not only do we want to be historic, but it's our desire to serve the present age, and that’s what we’re doing now,” Mayes said.