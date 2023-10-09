Links Mentioned On Oct. 9, 2023

By: News On 6

Documents on Investigation into Murders of Osage Tribal Members

The Killers of the Flower Moon movie directed by Martin Scorsese will be in theaters October 20, 2023. The movie is based on the book of the same name by David Grann which was published in 2017.

Documents related to the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of the murders of Osage tribal members are available for the public to view. The State Archives staff have digitized many of these items from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

CLICK HERE to view the digitized documents.