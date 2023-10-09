Music Monday: 106.9 KHITS Giveaways And More

KHITS will be giving away tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie and one lucky person will win the grand prize: two tickets to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chargers on Oct. 22.

Monday, October 9th 2023, 10:13 am

By: News On 6


Another Monday means it's time to visit with our radio partners over at 106.9 KHITS! Our friends Chubbs and Kacy joined us at 9 in the morning as this week kicks off KHITS 30th birthday.

Chubbs and Kacy are celebrating all month long with different birthday gift giveaways every day.

And Friday, Oct. 13, they've rented out an entire theater for their very own screening of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie!



CLICK HERE for more about KHITS.
