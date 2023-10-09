Explainer: Oklahoma Tribal Compacts

A compact is a type of contract between a state and tribes.

Monday, October 9th 2023, 12:13 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


What is a tribal compact?

A compact is a type of contract between a state and tribes. Compacts between states and tribes are arrangements, which put in place rules to govern the management of Class III gaming activities found in Oklahoma. Compacts have also determined how the state and tribes divide income from taxes on tobacco sales and motor vehicles. Although a compact is negotiated between a tribe and a state, the U.S. Secretary of Interior must approve it.

Click here for more information from Oklahoma.gov.

What is a gaming compact?

Oklahoma voters in 2004 approved SQ 712, which set up a model compact between the state and Native American tribes to regulate tribal gaming operations. The tribes were authorized to manage specific games in return for making payments to the state.

Click here for more information about Oklahoma's gaming compact.

What does Class III mean?

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) Class III includes all forms of gaming; lucrative, casino-style slot machines, and ball and dice games. Class III gaming needs a tribal ordinance to pass, but it also requires tribes to conduct Class III activities “in conformance with a Tribal-State compact entered into by the Indian tribe and the State.”

What is the State-Tribal Gaming Act?

Through the State-Tribal Gaming Act, the state laid out exact terms of its offer for a gaming compact to authorize Class III gaming to each federally recognized tribe within Oklahoma. Oklahoma tribes interested in Class III gaming were able to simply accept those terms without negotiations that are usually necessary in other states.

Click here for more information from the Oklahoma Bar Association.

How many tribes have gaming compacts?

There are 35 tribes that have gaming compacts with the State of Oklahoma:

  1. Absentee Shawnee Tribe
  2. Apache Tribe
  3. Caddo Nation of Oklahoma
  4. Citizen Potawatomi Nation
  5. Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma
  6. Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribes
  7. Chickasaw Nation
  8. Choctaw Nation
  9. Comanche Nation
  10. Delaware Nation
  11. Eastern Shawnee Tribe
  12. Fort Sill Apache Tribe
  13. Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma
  14. Kaw Nation of Oklahoma
  15. Kialegee Tribal Town of Oklahoma
  16. Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma
  17. Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma
  18. Miami Nation
  19. Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma
  20. Muscogee (Creek) Nation
  21. Osage Nation
  22. Otoe-Missouria Tribe
  23. Ottawa Tribe
  24. Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma
  25. Peoria Tribe of Oklahoma
  26. Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma
  27. Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma
  28. Sac & Fox Nation
  29. Seminole Nation
  30. Seneca-Cayuga Tribes of Oklahoma
  31. Shawnee Tribe
  32. Thlopthlocco Tribal Town
  33. Tonkawa Tribe
  34. Wichita and Affiliated Tribes
  35. Wyandotte Nation
