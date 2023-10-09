Explainer: Oklahoma Tribal Compacts

A compact is a type of contract between a state and tribes.

What is a tribal compact?

A compact is a type of contract between a state and tribes. Compacts between states and tribes are arrangements, which put in place rules to govern the management of Class III gaming activities found in Oklahoma. Compacts have also determined how the state and tribes divide income from taxes on tobacco sales and motor vehicles. Although a compact is negotiated between a tribe and a state, the U.S. Secretary of Interior must approve it.

What is a gaming compact?

Oklahoma voters in 2004 approved SQ 712, which set up a model compact between the state and Native American tribes to regulate tribal gaming operations. The tribes were authorized to manage specific games in return for making payments to the state.

What does Class III mean?

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) Class III includes all forms of gaming; lucrative, casino-style slot machines, and ball and dice games. Class III gaming needs a tribal ordinance to pass, but it also requires tribes to conduct Class III activities “in conformance with a Tribal-State compact entered into by the Indian tribe and the State.”

What is the State-Tribal Gaming Act?

Through the State-Tribal Gaming Act, the state laid out exact terms of its offer for a gaming compact to authorize Class III gaming to each federally recognized tribe within Oklahoma. Oklahoma tribes interested in Class III gaming were able to simply accept those terms without negotiations that are usually necessary in other states.

How many tribes have gaming compacts?

