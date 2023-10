Our financial expert Paul Hood with Hood CPAs joined us this afternoon with the steps you should take if you beat the odds and become one of the winners.

By: News On 6

Money Talk: What Should You Do, If You Win The Lottery?

-

It's Money Monday and once again there has been no winner for the Powerball jackpot. As of Monday, the big prize is more than $1.5 billion. That's a cash value of $ 679 million and for most people that's a big number.

Our financial expert Paul Hood with Hood CPAs joined us this afternoon with the steps you should take if you beat the odds and become one of the winners.