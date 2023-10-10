Verdigris Voters To Decide On Bond Aimed At Improving Fire District

The Verdigris Fire District is asking voters to approve a $13.5 million bond that would improve the district's firefighting capabilities. Voters will be able to cast their vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

By: News On 6

-

It's election day in Oklahoma and there are several bonds on the ballot that could have major impacts all over Green Country.

The Verdigris Fire District is asking voters to approve a $13.5 million bond that would improve the district's firefighting capabilities.

The bond includes building a second fire station to keep up with the community's growth and also create additional space for firefighters. The district said it also needs new fire trucks to replace its older trucks to better serve the community.

These new trucks would have a greater water capacity, allowing crews to fight bigger fires and help cut down on response times. The money would also go toward a new training building, which would allow firefighters to train in town.

The bond would also fund a new equipment storage building to better protect the fire district's equipment and also serve as a covered training area. If the bond passes, average homeowners living in the fire district would see about an $80 increase for every $100,000 in home value.

Voters will be able to cast their vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.