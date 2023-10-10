World-Renowned Opal Cutter To Showcase Collection At Tulsa Jewelry Studio

An Opal Open House and a special culinary arts event at Dillon/Rose in Tulsa will welcome one of the world's best opal cutters.

Tuesday, October 10th 2023, 9:02 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

One the world's best Opal cutters is going to be bringing his collection Tulsa this weekend.

He's being welcomed with an Opal Open House and a special culinary arts event.

It's hosted by Rachel Rose Dazey, owner of jewelry studio Dillon/Rose, and Prism Cafe owner, Aimee Hunter.

Rachel and Aimee joined us at 8 in the morning to talk more about the event.

The Opal Open House is free. It's Saturday, October 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dillon/Rose in Tulsa.
